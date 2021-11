A Chippewa Falls man was not injured as a result of a vehicle fire Nov. 7 at the intersection of State Hwy. 27/U.S. Hwy. 14 in the town of Franklin.

At about 4 p.m., the Vernon County Dispatch Center was notified of the vehicle fire. The driver of the vehicle was Seth Rooney, 39. According to the sheriff's office, the fire was contained to the passenger side wheel well and was extinguished prior to emergency units arriving. The Viroqua Fire Department assisted at the scene.