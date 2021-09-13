Chris Clemens selected as Viroqua Chamber of Commerce executive director

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street Board of Directors announce the hiring of Chris Clemens as the new executive director.
Clemens was hired by the board in August and began his full-time duties as the executive director on Sept. 1. “I’m excited about working with the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Board and on behalf of our members. Viroqua is a dynamic community and by fostering an environment that is responsive to the needs of all of our members we will be able to achieve great things as an organization and business community."
Clemens is a small business owner himself. Since 2019, he has managed Real Clean Soap Company. Prior to his employment with the Chamber, Clemens worked at S&S Cycle in Viola for seven years as an OE sales engineer. The executive director lives in Viroqua with his wife Sarah and two children.
Joining Clemens as part of the Chamber leadership team is Larkin Breckel of Viroqua. Breckel has served as a part-time communications coordinator for the Chamber since May. On Sept. 1 Breckel was promoted to a full-time assistant director role. “I'm so excited to be a part of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. I can't wait to bring back some of the beloved downtown events here in Viroqua, as well as to build new traditions!”
Since 2017, Breckel has been employed as the marketing, communication, and outreach director for B&E’s Trees in Cashton. Breckel and her husband Dan live in Viroqua.
In 1989, the Viroqua Revitalization Association was formed to improve the business district and community of Viroqua. In August of that year, Viroqua was chosen as a Main Street Community, one of the first in Wisconsin to be granted the prestigious designation. The Main Street Program is focused on the principles of economic development set forth by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. In 1995, the Viroqua Revitalization Association joined forces with the Viroqua Chamber of Commerce and became “The Viroqua Chamber ~ A Main Street City," commonly known as the Viroqua Chamber Main Street.
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life of the Viroqua community through leadership, facilitation, and collaboration. The organization is focused on keeping Viroqua vibrant by strengthening the business community, preserving the history and beauty of the historic downtown district, supporting community-wide events throughout the year, and providing resources to tourists visiting from all over the world.