Chris Clemens selected as Viroqua Chamber of Commerce executive director

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street Board of Directors announce the hiring of Chris Clemens as the new executive director.

Clemens was hired by the board in August and began his full-time duties as the executive director on Sept. 1. “I’m excited about working with the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Board and on behalf of our members. Viroqua is a dynamic community and by fostering an environment that is responsive to the needs of all of our members we will be able to achieve great things as an organization and business community."

Clemens is a small business owner himself. Since 2019, he has managed Real Clean Soap Company. Prior to his employment with the Chamber, Clemens worked at S&S Cycle in Viola for seven years as an OE sales engineer. The executive director lives in Viroqua with his wife Sarah and two children.

Joining Clemens as part of the Chamber leadership team is Larkin Breckel of Viroqua. Breckel has served as a part-time communications coordinator for the Chamber since May. On Sept. 1 Breckel was promoted to a full-time assistant director role. “I'm so excited to be a part of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. I can't wait to bring back some of the beloved downtown events here in Viroqua, as well as to build new traditions!”