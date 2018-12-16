Christian Schneider and Olivia Thew have been named Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month for November.
Schneider's senior-year classes include electricity and power, metals, personal finance, band, construction, English 12, technical writing, environmental science and physical education.
In school he plays football and basketball, and is a member of FFA. In the community, he helped unload the bus for Stuff the Bus.
Schneider's hobbies include woodworking and fishing. He plans to go into the Air National Guard.
He is the son of Scott and Marie Schneider.
This school year, Thew is studying Spanish II, English 12, physical education, Math 222, orchestra, band, contemporary literature, drawing, Anatomy and Physiology II, Spanish III, architecture and Chemistry II.
Her school activities at Viroqua High School include marching/pep band, Wire Choir, jazz band, student council, National Honor Society, class officer, forensics, softball, volleyball, prom court, bullet journaling class, VHS Theatre, solo and ensemble, blood drives, WIAA Honors Band, NBA Honors Band, Dorian Symphonic Honors Band and Dorian Honors Orchestra.
In the community, Thew plays in the community band, participates in the color run, sings with the Ridgetones and is involved with the Viroqua Community Theatre.
Thew's hobbies are drawing and playing/practicing one of the instruments she plays.
She plans on attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and majoring in mechanical engineering. After graduation, she may go into the Peace Corps to use her degree to help people. She said she wants to engineer new green energies and help find a way to grow more food in heavily populated areas.
Thew is the daughter of Brad and Janna Thew.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.