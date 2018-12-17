Volunteers are sought for the 119th Annual Christmas Bird Count (CBC). Two CBC events will occur in the Kickapoo Valley -- Saturday, Dec. 22 is the Kickapoo Valley Count, including the areas of Wilton, Ontario and Norwalk. Saturday, Dec. 29 is the La Farge Count.
A CBC survey area consists of a 15-mile diameter circle. Teams of volunteers are sent forth, recording bird species and their abundance within the circle. Most of the survey is conducted from a vehicle, but for those so inclined, volunteers can also get out on foot. In addition, data collected from bird feeders can be included, if the site is located within the CBC circle.
Contact CBC Coordinator Ben Johnston for the Dec. 22 count and Joan Peterson for the Dec. 29 count.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.