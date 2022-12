On Saturday, Dec. 24, at 3 p.m., Country Coon Prairie Church Preservation, Inc. will sponsor their annual Christmas Eve service.

Time-honored Christmas music will be part of the message shared by Pastor Alyssa Weaver. Special guest, Brian Rude, will solo on a couple of select songs. The church is located at S2706 Coon Prairie Road, Westby.

The afternoon service will allow you and your family plenty of time for Christmas Eve customs.