Christmas for Kids planned at Viroqua church

Christmas for Kids will be hosted by English Lutheran Church on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall.
There will be the reading of the Christmas Story along with singing, crafts, cookie decorating, games, and prizes. A Jesus Birthday cake and ice cream will be served with refreshments. Children ages kindergarten through fourth rade and 3-4-year-olds with a parent are invited to attend this free event.
The church is located at 741 North East Ave., Viroqua. Please RSVP by Sunday, Dec. 1, by calling 608-637-2605.