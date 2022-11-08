Christmas on Court Street added to Viroqua's Twinklefest activities

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is hosting its 26th annual Twinklefest Parade on Viroqua's Main Street, Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. The Twinklefest Parade is a celebration of the holiday season and features festively adorned floats with an abundance of sparkling lights and is capped off by a visit from Santa Claus.

New this year is the addition of Christmas on Court Street starting at 2 p.m. and featuring pictures with Santa, toy, winter clothes and food drives, a wreath sale, hot cocoa station, Christmas carols and activities for children. Chris Clemens, executive director for the Viroqua Chamber Main Street states, "The spirit of Christmas is about sharing time with loved ones and giving to those in need, and we're excited to create an opportunity for folks to do both during this holiday season."

The Twinklefest Parade is a much-loved community event that draws revelers from all over the region. “We’ve moved the parade start-time ahead one hour to 6 p.m. this year to make it easier for parents of young children to enjoy the celebration,” says Clemens. “The addition of Christmas on Court will add not only more fun activities for parents and children, but also plenty of opportunities for folks to give to those most in need and that feels really good.”

Returning this year as master of ceremonies for the Twinklefest Parade is Luke Zahm, co-owner of Viroqua’s Drifltess Café and the host of PBS’s "Wisconsin Foodie." The parade’s Grand Marshals will be frontline staff from Vernon Memorial Healthcare in recognition of their hard work and dedication working through the challenges of the previous few years.

More information about the Twinklefest parade can be found at www.viroqua-wisconsin.com/chamber-mainstreet/twinklefest-2022 or by calling the Viroqua Chamber Main Street at 608-637-2575.