Christmas tree lighting happens in Ferryville Nov. 28

On Monday, Nov 28, at the Observation Deck/River View Park in the center of the of Ferryville, the 12th annual Christmas Tree Lighting happens and everyone is invited. Santa hears children’s Christmas wishes and all sing Christmas carols and enjoy treats as the lights of the holiday season are lit.

