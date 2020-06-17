City Council vote to approve certain Viroqua Park and Rec summer programs to be offered

A few Viroqua Park and Recreation programs will be offered this summer and city park facilities will remain closed in response to COVID-19. The City Council voted on the matters at a special meeting Tuesday.

Cheerleading, tennis, golf, and traveling baseball and softball will be offered this summer for 12-, 14- and 16-year-olds. Boone Stalsberg, park and recreation director, said social distancing can be done more easily by older age groups rather than the younger age groups. Participants will sign a form to cover liability. Safety precautions will be taken, and if a team member tests positive for COVID-19 the entire team will be pulled from the program, Stalsberg said.

The City Council voted to authorize refunds for the Park and Rec programs that are not being offered and to families who don’t wish to participate for whatever reason. Stalsberg said the refunds can be given back to debit or credit cards via computer.

After a great deal of discussion, a failed motion, a motion without a second and a rescinded motion, the City Council voted 6-2 (Peter Bergquist and Terry Noble voted no; the Ward 8 seat is vacant.) to keep city park facilities closed as they are; the Park Bowl restrooms will be open.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.