City of Viroqua announces fall procedures

Fall is here and the city of Viroqua mayor, alderpersons, and staff would like to remind residents of the city's procedures for the fall.
Fallen leaves and debris: In the fall of the year, the city picks up leaves and grass clippings using a Leaf Vac (vacuum). All other times of the year leaves and grass clippings must be put in containers to be picked up by the city.
The city will start operating the Leaf Vac (vacuum) on city streets in mid-October and will continue until the end of November, depending on the timing of the first snow.
It is preferred that residents leave their leaf piles on the boulevard. They may also be left in the gutter, but not before the Leaf Vac starts operating. Please do not put branches, dead flowers, and other debris in the leaf piles; these items should be put in containers for city pickup.
Campaign signs: Campaign signs must be removed within five days after any election according to Viroqua Municipal Code 17.40.120 (2)(c).
For more information, contact the Viroqua City Hall.
