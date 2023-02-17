The city of Viroqua announces the hiring of Kale Proksch as the city’s new Parks and Recreation director.

A native of Chaseburg, Proksch started his career in the Park and Recreation field during college working with the Eau Claire Parks & Recreation Department. After college, he worked part-time in Parks and Recreation in Onalaska, West Salem, La Crosse and Holmen. All these experiences led him to take on his first full-time position as Park, Recreation and Forestry Director with the city of Oconto. After 3.5 years with Oconto, Proksch moved to Menomonie where he served as the Director of Community Education and Recreational Services for the school district for more than 10 years. Most recently, he has worked for the South Suburban Park & Recreation district in Littleton, Colorado, as a Parks & Open Space Manager.

Proksch says he “...looks forward to continuing his career in his hometown region, moving Viroqua's programs and parks forward, and building upon its rich traditions.” He has 17 years of Parks and Recreation experience and holds a degree from UW-Eau Claire in Kinesiology with a minor in Sports Management. Proksch will begin his duties on March 1.

Proksch and his wife Krista have two kids and a golden retriever. Jade, 10, loves dance, theater, and swimming. Bodie, 6, loves Wisconsin sports, especially the Bucks and Packers. They love to travel and explore new places, but their favorite pastime is being at their family cabin up north during Wisconsin summers. They are excited to return to the Midwest to be closer to family and friends, explore and get to know the Viroqua community, and of course, go out for good old-fashioned fish fries.