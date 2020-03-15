City of Viroqua announces response to COVID-19

In response to the quickly developing situation regarding the COVID-19 outbreak at the national, state and regional level, the city of Viroqua has prioritized its efforts to address the issue at the local level. In collaboration with other local agencies and subject matter experts, the city has (1) implemented precautions and (2) created contingency plans, specific to COVID-19, to ensure the continuation of essential city services under a spectrum of escalating scenarios.
Implementing prescribed precautions
Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the city has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures across all facilities. City staff members will remain informed as new information becomes available and implement new guidelines as they are released.
Continuity of operations plans
The city has worked diligently to create plans to ensure that all essential city services remain intact regardless of the events that may unfold in the coming days, weeks and months.
The city police and fire departments are innately structured to operate in times of crises and have planned accordingly to respond to a potential local outbreak. The city sewer and water utilities are structured and maintained to ensure that redundancies and protections exist to safeguard these vital systems in the event of an emergency. At this time, all departments and the administrative office at City Hall are operating under specific plans to address and accommodate for the outbreak in its current and future stages. All departments will continue to collaborate with county and state agencies and local community partners to update plans as needed.
In the upcoming days, residents can expect the city to move toward alternative methods of service delivery where possible in order to (a) reduce opportunities for community spread and (b) protect the continuity of essential City services. The City encourages all residents, businesses, and visitors to stay informed, be prepared and follow all precautions as prescribed by the CDC and local health agencies.
Direct any questions regarding the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak to City Administrator Nate Torres at 608-637-7154, ext.18, or ntorres@viroqua-wisconsin.com.