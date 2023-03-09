Due to the forecasted winter storm, the city of Viroqua will be under a Winter Snow Event starting Thursday, March 9, at noon. The City Public Works Department will be coming out to plow the city streets, so please have all vehicles and trailers off the street until the snow has been removed to the curb line.

In 2021, the city of Viroqua passed a new ordinance regarding on-street parking during the snow season. The new ordinance allows overnight parking on city streets at all times of the year EXCEPT in the instance of a “Winter Snow Event” – which is defined as any instance in which there is snowfall of 1½ inches or more. When the snowfall threshold is met, the Viroqua Public Works Department or Police Department will issue a citywide notification via the Nixle emergency alert. To sign up for Nixle alerts, residents can simply send a text message with their ZIP code to phone number 888777.