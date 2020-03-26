City of Viroqua establishes COVID-19 communication tools
0 comments

City of Viroqua establishes COVID-19 communication tools

  • 0

The city of Viroqua has two new communication tools to help residents stay informed about developments related to COVID-19.

First, the city of Viroqua website has an entire page devoted to COVID-19 information. Currently there are several links to trusted websites on the page.

The city has also established a Facebook page. Residents are encouraged to like "City of Viroqua, WI - Government/City news" to receive local updates on COVID-19, changes to city services, and potential volunteer opportunities related to this healthcare pandemic.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News