City of Viroqua establishes COVID-19 communication tools

The city of Viroqua has two new communication tools to help residents stay informed about developments related to COVID-19.
First, the city of Viroqua website has an entire page devoted to COVID-19 information. Currently there are several links to trusted websites on the page.
The city has also established a Facebook page. Residents are encouraged to like "City of Viroqua, WI - Government/City news" to receive local updates on COVID-19, changes to city services, and potential volunteer opportunities related to this healthcare pandemic.
