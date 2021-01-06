City of Viroqua extends filing deadline for Ward 9

The notice is as follows: “The incumbent candidate for Alderperson in Ward 9 did not file a notice of non-candidacy by the December 28, 2020 deadline, nor nomination paperwork by the January 5, 2021 deadline, therefore the filing deadline for Ward 9 has been extended the required 72 hours by statute for anyone wishing to file for this office in the City of Viroqua other than the incumbent for placement on the April 6, 2021 spring election ballot.