City of Viroqua extends filing deadline for Ward 9

The city of Viroqua has issued a notice of 72-hour candidacy filing extension for Ward 9 alderperson. The seat is currently held by Allison Sandbeck.
The notice is as follows: “The incumbent candidate for Alderperson in Ward 9 did not file a notice of non-candidacy by the December 28, 2020 deadline, nor nomination paperwork by the January 5, 2021 deadline, therefore the filing deadline for Ward 9 has been extended the required 72 hours by statute for anyone wishing to file for this office in the City of Viroqua other than the incumbent for placement on the April 6, 2021 spring election ballot.
“Required forms are as follows:
• EL-162 Declaration of Candidacy;
• CF-1 Campaign Finance Registration Statement;
• EL-169 Nomination Paper for Nonpartisan Office (20-40 signatures required).
“Forms may be obtained on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website (elections.wi.gov) or by contacting City Clerk, Lori Polhamus at 608- 637-7154 Ext 11 or lpolhamus@viroqua-wisconsin.com. Deadline for submission of paperwork is Friday, January 8, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.”
City Clerk Lori Polhamus said this type of situation has never happened before.
