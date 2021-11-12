City of Viroqua issues new parking regulations bulletin for the snow season

Earlier this year, the city of Viroqua passed a new ordinance regarding on-street parking during the snow season.

Previously, city ordinances restricted all overnight parking on city streets between Nov. 15 and April 1 of each year. The new ordinance allows overnight parking on city streets at all times of the year EXCEPT in the instance of a “winter snow event” – which is defined as any instance in which there is snowfall of 1.5 inches or more. When the snowfall threshold is met, the Viroqua Public Works Department or Viroqua Police Department will issue a city-wide notification via the Nixle emergency alert. To sign up for Nixle alerts, residents can simply send a text message with their ZIP code to phone number 888777.

City residents and guests are strongly encouraged to monitor weather forecasts and relocate their vehicles ahead of time if snowfall is expected to exceed 1.5 inches.

Once a snow event has been declared, on-street parking will be prohibited in the downtown corridor between Decker and South Street, and Dunlap and Center streets between the hours of midnight to 7 a.m. OR until snow has been removed past the curb line to the sidewalk. In all other areas outside of the downtown corridor, on-street parking is prohibited until that street or alley has been plowed and the snow has been removed to the curb line.

For additional information, visit the city of Viroqua’s website at viroqua-wisconsin.com

