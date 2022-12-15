City of Viroqua issues reminder about on-street parking during winter snow events

The City of Viroqua would once again like to remind all city residents, visitors and community members of the on-street parking restrictions during winter snow events.

These events are defined by any instance where there is snowfall of 1 ½ inches or more. For additional details on expectations and restrictions of on-street parking, please visit the city’s website at https://viroqua-wisconsin.com/new-parking-regulations

The city is experiencing a high number of vehicles not in compliance with the ordinance. This creates significant issues for street maintenance and public safety. Vehicles not in compliance are subject to being towed. Vehicle owners will be cited and required to cover the cost of towing.

To sign up for NIXLE alerts, please receive alerts from your local agencies signup at https://local.nixle.com/register/ or text your ZIP CODE to 888777 for mobile alerts.