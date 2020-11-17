City of Viroqua issues winter reminders

The city of Viroqua issues the following winter reminders:
Winter Parking - There is no street parking in Viroqua from midnight to 7 a.m., Nov. 15 through April 1. If you have a vehicle that needs to be parked temporarily on the street during these hours, contact the Viroqua City Police at (608) 637-2121 with your request.
Boulevards – In order to prevent damage to city snowplows, it is important that boulevards are clear of fencing, paving of any kind, ornaments, landscaping gravel, exposed aggregate, rocks of any size, and wooden structures such as flower containers. Repairing snowplow equipment is very expensive and consumes valuable taxpayer dollars.
Boulevards are defined as the area between the curb and the sidewalk. For properties without a sidewalk, the boulevard is typically any area within 10 feet of the curb. For properties without a sidewalk or curb, the boulevard is typically any area within 12 feet from the edge of the street.
Sidewalks - Sidewalks must be cleared of snow or ice to the full width of your sidewalk within 24 hours after a snowfall has ceased. In the event ice remains after a sidewalk has been shoveled, please apply commercial ice-melt or non-slip agents such as salt or sand. Noncompliance will cause city crews to clear the sidewalk and a fee to be assessed to the property owner.
Mailboxes - The U.S. Postal Service, not the city of Viroqua, decides whether your mailbox should be on the boulevard or between your house and the sidewalk. Please direct your questions concerning the placement of your mailbox to the Viroqua Post Office.
For more information, contact Viroqua City Hall at 637-7186.
