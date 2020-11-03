City of Viroqua officials remind residents about leaf pickup, campaign signs

The city of Viroqua will continue operating the Leaf Vac (vacuum) on city streets until the end of November, depending on the timing of the first snow. It is preferred that you leave your leaf piles on the boulevard, but they may also be left in the gutter. Please do not put branches, dead flowers, and other debris in the leaf piles; these items should be put in containers for city pickup.
Campaign signs: Campaign signs must be removed by Nov. 8, according to Viroqua Municipal Code 17.40.120 (2)(c).
Southwest Sanitation garbage and recycling containers: The containers need to be left in your driveway or on your boulevard for pickup. Containers left in the street are in the way of the Leaf Vac now and will be in the way of the snowplow this winter.
For more information, contact the Viroqua City Hall at 637-7186.
