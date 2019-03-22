The city of Viroqua is working to help the Over 50 Club, also known as the Viroqua Senior Center, find a new home.
City Administrator Nate Torres said the senior center is not closing, but will be relocating when a community partner is found to host the senior center.
Torres said the Over 50 Club will be moving out of their current location at 220 N. Main St. by April 1. He said the Public Works Department will help move the club’s equipment and store it until a permanent location is found.
Torres and Betty Bolton, president of the Over 50 Club, are working together to find a new location.
“We’re looking at community partners willing to host them on a weekly basis,” Torres said.
Torres said the Over 50 Club is an independent organization with a board and has its own funding, and the city supports the club by paying its lease.
Torres said property owner Joe Vikemyr was approached by a business interested in occupying the senior center’s spot, and that’s what has prompted the search for a new location.
“He has been supportive of the club,” he said. “He has worked with the city to host the senior center. He’s been a really great advocate for the club. The city understands he wanted to move in that direction.”
Torres said he met with club members at their monthly potluck last week to see what was important to them. “It has to be driven by them as an independent organization.”
Bolton said she will inform members each month where they will be meeting for the potlucks, which are held on the second Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Seniors may contact Bolton at 637-8443 for more information.
All other activities, such as quilting, and cards and crafts, have been suspended for the time being.
Bolton, who has been president of the nonprofit club since January 2018, said the center has been at its Main Street location for 15 years. She added that the city being able to store the club’s equipment is a big help.
