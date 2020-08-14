City of Viroqua parks, baseball fields are open

All city of Viroqua parks and baseball fields are open for recreational opportunities this summer.
According to a statement from the city, "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we recognize the decision of keeping the shelters, restrooms, and playground equipment closed impacts our community. Help us keep the parks and fields open and safe by following these overall precautions and recommendations when spending time outside."
- Use the restroom before you leave your home and bring your own water.
- When at the park or baseball field, maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from people outside of your household.
- After touching common surfaces, use hand sanitizer or when available, wash your hands with soap and water.
- As always, do not litter. Put trash in a receptacle, when available or take it with you.
- If you feel sick, stay home.
