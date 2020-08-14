You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Viroqua receives notice of resignation from alderperson Sondra Naxi
0 comments

City of Viroqua receives notice of resignation from alderperson Sondra Naxi

  • 0

The city of Viroqua has received a notice of resignation from Ward 8 alderperson, Sondra Naxi.

"We appreciate the time and dedication Sondra has given to the city and wish her nothing but the best going forward," Mayor Karen Mischel said in a statement. "Pending acceptance of the resignation by city council at the next council meeting, Aug. 25, it is my opportunity to appoint someone to finish out Sondra’s term."

"If you live in Ward 8 of the city of Viroqua, have a desire to serve your community through local government and would like to be considered for the appointment, please contact me at mayor@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 608-606-2075," Mischel said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report
News

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Message from Sheriff John Spears: There have been questions in regards to the new Executive Order #82 issued by Gov. Evers. I hope this clarif…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News