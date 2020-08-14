City of Viroqua receives notice of resignation from alderperson Sondra Naxi

The city of Viroqua has received a notice of resignation from Ward 8 alderperson, Sondra Naxi.
"We appreciate the time and dedication Sondra has given to the city and wish her nothing but the best going forward," Mayor Karen Mischel said in a statement. "Pending acceptance of the resignation by city council at the next council meeting, Aug. 25, it is my opportunity to appoint someone to finish out Sondra’s term."
"If you live in Ward 8 of the city of Viroqua, have a desire to serve your community through local government and would like to be considered for the appointment, please contact me at mayor@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 608-606-2075," Mischel said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!