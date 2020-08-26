City of Viroqua receives notice of resignation from Ward 9 Alderperson Peter Bergquist

The city of Viroqua has received a notice of resignation from Ward 9 Alderperson Peter Bergquist.
"We thank Peter for his time on the council and wish him success in future endeavors," Mayor Karen Mischel said in a statement issued Aug. 26. "Pending approval of Peter’s resignation by the city council on Sept. 8, I will have the opportunity to appoint a resident of Ward 9 to finish out Peter’s term until April 2021.
If you are Ward 9 resident interested in serving the city on the council, contact Mischel at 608-606-2075 or mayor@viroqua-wisconsin.com by noon on Thursday, Sept. 3 for consideration.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!