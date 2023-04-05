Residents of Viroqua approved the advisory “We The People” amendment to the United States Constitution, April 4.

There were 1,433 votes in support and 145 votes against.

The following question was on the ballot:

“Shall the City of Viroqua, Vernon County, of Viroqua, Wisconsin adopt the following resolution?

“Resolved, that ‘We the People’ of the City of Viroqua, seek to restore democracy from the expansion of corporate personhood rights and the corrupting influence of unlimited political contributions and spending. We stand with communities across the country to support passage of an amendment to the United States Constitution stating:

1. Only human beings are endowed with constitutional rights – not corporations, unions, non-profits or other artificial entities, and

2. Money is not speech and therefore limiting political contributions and spending is not equivalent to limiting speech.”

This advisory referendum was the result of a city council vote at a council meeting held on Dec. 13, 2022. The request for the referendum was made by Wisconsin United to Amend.