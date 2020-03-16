City of Viroqua restricts access to City Hall beginning March 17
City of Viroqua restricts access to City Hall beginning March 17

Effective Tuesday, March 17, public access to Viroqua City Hall will be restricted. City staff will be present within the building during normal business hours (7:30am – 4:30pm). However, no one from the public will be permitted within the building without a prior appointment.

The restriction is in place to reduce public transmission of the COVID-19 virus (despite there being no confirmed cases in Vernon County at this time). There is no timeline for when the restriction will be lifted.

General city business

Residents may still conduct all normal business via phone, email, standard mail, and City Hall drop boxes. For questions on how to complete business usually done in person, please contact: Jodie Oliver, Deputy City Clerk/Treasurer, at 608-637-7154 ext.17 or joliver@viroqua-wisconsin.com

The city’s building inspector will be discontinuing office hours. For questions regarding building inspections or permits, please contact: William J. Mandt, Building Inspector GEC, at 608-617-3948 or wmandt@generalengineering.net

Viroqua Municipal Utilities

Utility bill payments can be sealed, labeled with name/contact information, and placed in a drop box at City Hall. Cash payments made without exact change will be added as an amount due or a credit. Customers can also submit their payments by mail or set up online bill payment by visiting the city website. For questions on how to complete any utility business usually done in person, please contact: Kathy Volden, Utility Billing Clerk, 608-637-7186 ext.19 kvolden@viroqua-wisconsin.com

