The City of Viroqua will be hosting a public informational meeting regarding a highway safety improvement project scheduled for summer 2023. The meeting is set for Wednesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. in the lower level of Viroqua City Hall.

Starting in July, the Department of Transportation will be restriping the existing four-lane highway to a three-lane section, with one lane in each direction and a two-way left-turn lane (TWLTL). A TWLTL is a lane placed in the median to allow traffic to make left turns off a roadway. Also with this project is the (re)installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFB) at Broadway and Oak Street and minor geometric adjustments at the US 14/WIS 56 (Main and Decker streets) intersection to improve truck turning movements.

Director of Public Works/City Engineer Sarah Grainger says the project is being done because, “Crossing Highway 14 safely affects residents and visitors of all ages and abilities, impacting the access to schools, downtown business, and other important amenities.”

The first project, planned for 2023, is funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) and involves the sections of Main Street outside of downtown, Brendel Lane to Hwy. 56 and South Street to Rusk Avenue.

For more information about the meeting, contact Grainger at 608-637-2937, s.grainger@viroqua-wisconsin.com, or visit www.viroqua-wisconsin.com