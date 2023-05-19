The City of Viroqua is joining municipalities across the country to recognize National Public Works Week May 21-27.

Public Works professionals focus on infrastructure, facilities, and services that are of vital importance to sustainable and resilient communities. These infrastructures, facilities and services could not be provided without the dedicated efforts of public works professionals, who are engineers, managers, and employees at all levels of government and the private sector. These individuals are responsible for rebuilding, improving, and protecting our nation’s transportation, water supply, water treatment and solid waste systems, public buildings, and other structures and facilities essential for our citizens.

“The Public Works employees at the City of Viroqua are a dedicated group of people who work tirelessly to take care of the city’s infrastructure. Day and night, we are watching to make sure your water is safe, wastewater is treated, streets are plowed and maintained, the urban forest is healthy, and stormwater is managed,” said Sarah Grainger, Director of Public Works and Engineer for the City of Viroqua

The year 2023 marks the 63rd annual National Public Works Week sponsored by the American Public Works Association/Canadian Public Works Association.