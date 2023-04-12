Beginning April 13, the city of Viroqua will pick up residents' brush and yard compost curbside if it meets the following requirements.

Brush shall be cut and tied into bundles that do not exceed 4 feet in length or 50 pounds.

Compost, including leaves, must be placed in a can, box, or bag and left curbside. Materials left in heavy or awkward to lift containers (i.e. wheel barrows) will not be emptied. Do not use tarps.

Do not rake items into the street, unless in the fall and for leaves only. The leaf vac only operates in the fall after leaves have started dropping.

Residents may take brush and compost directly to the brush and compost site.

Residents may take brush and compost to the city brush/compost site located off of Lewison Cut-Across Road between State Hwy. 56 and Count Road SS. The site is open 24-hours a day, 7-days a week. Please place brush in the appropriate locations as indicated by the signs (i.e. wood, compost).

What if my brush exceeds 4 feet in length or 50 pounds?

Piles too large to be bundled need to be cut into lengths that do not exceed eight feet, piled on the boulevard parallel to the street, and you must make arrangements with the City Hall for pickup. For these services, there will be a minimum charge of $50. The hourly rate will be $150.