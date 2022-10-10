City of Westby celebrates completion of business park

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 6, celebrated the completion of the 74-acre Westby Business Park.

Mayor Danny Helgerson gave a brief history of the project, which began on Sept. 4, 2018, when the Westby City Council authorized entering into negotiations to purchase the Sidie property located just north of the city along State Hwy. 27. On Oct. 2, 2018, the city council approved the purchase, and on Oct. 29, 2018 the city closed on the property.

Once the property was purchased, asbestos was removed from the buildings and they were cleaned out before the Westby-Christiana Fire Department had a controlled burn.

In April of 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $3.5 million grant to the city of Westby to make critical infrastructure improvements needed to expand the city’s industrial park and protect businesses from severe weather events. The EDA grant, to be matched with $868,800 in local investment, was expected to create 49 jobs and spur $15.6 million in private investment.

Money for the city’s share of the expansion project comes from the tax increment district, not the general fund. Property taxes have not increased because of the project.

Helgerson said that on April 8, 2021, construction bids for the business park expansion were opened, and on April 20, 2021 the city council voted to accept the bid from Badger Environmental & Earthworks, Inc. for $3,742,755.35. Helgerson noted that Saugstad Road was added to the project.

A groundbreaking celebration was held Aug. 4, 2021.

Construction began in September of 2021 and wrapped up in September of this year.

Helgerson thanked the city council, city employees and City Hall staff for having a hand in the project. He also thanked the Westby Business Park Committee for their work.

“Last but not least, I want to thank Norman and Shirley Sidie; it’s only fitting they are parked under the Side Way sign,” Helgerson said. “I’m proud to keep the name here.”

During the ribbon-cutting, Dan Nelson, Ward 3 alderman and council president, on behalf of the council, presented Helgerson with a plaque for his work and dedication to improving the community and finishing the business park.

Businesses that are interested in purchasing a lot or would like further information about the business park, should contact City Hall at 608-634-3214. A business plan must be submitted and should include the type of business, building plans with estimated cost of construction, and number of jobs that will be created.

Businesses must sign a development agreement with the city of Westby, and also comply with city zoning and EDA requirements. Construction must begin within six months of agreed start time, and be completed within 24 months. Tax incentives may be available and the property must be used for authorized purpose for 20 years.

There are different size lots ranging from 4.5 acres down to an acre. There is a sign installed at the site showing the layout of the business park. A map of the layout can also be seen at City Hall, 200 N. Main St.