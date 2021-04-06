 Skip to main content
City of Westby plans park and rec registration
City of Westby plans park and rec registration

The city of Westby summer park and recreation (baseball, softball, T-ball) registration will be Saturday, April 17, and Saturday, April 24, from 9 to 11 a.m. at City Hall.

Cost is $25 per athlete (maximum of $75 per family). T-ball registration is $10 per athlete.

The swimming pool is scheduled to open some time the first week of June. Applications are still being accepted for coaches, umpires and lifeguards.

The city of Westby will be prepared to alter any plans and/or schedules due to COVID-19 precautions.

Anyone with questions may contact City Hall at 608-634-3214.

