The Westby City Council met with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and KL Engineering, Wednesday, Dec. 12. at their fourth progress meeting on the 2022 Main Street project.
The meeting was to update the public and the Westby City Council on the current design reports.
One of the key topics presented was the roundabout for the intersection of United States Hwy. 14 and State Hwy. 27 on the city’s north side.
“The recommendation is the intersection be converted to a roundabout intersection,” said Aaron Steger, vice president of Engineering Services and Business Development for KL Engineering. “Basically due to the cost, was the biggest factor, operations, safety, so all those factors seem to be in alignment.”
The report on the roundabout has gone through the WisDOT office but is waiting on comment from one reviewer.
“The roundabout would allow cars to move more freely, making that que distance shorter,” Steger said.
Concerns were raised about semi-trucks being able to travel with the roundabout in place.
“Did you take into consideration the oversize and stuff that we have come through?” Alderman Mark Hendrickson said.
“Yep, we sat down with the department back in October and looked at the last five years of data of oversize vehicles that use that intersection,” Steger said.
The roundabout will be a single lane but extend 18 to 20 feet from curb to curb.
“It’s going to be very similar to the one in Cashton as far as size wise,” said Joshua Melby, a professional engineer with KL Engineering.
The Westby City Council is considering colored crosswalks for the major crosswalks to accompany the project.
“The state pays for what that base, any upgrades that’s local participation,” Steger said.
The city would be responsible for the cost of putting in the colored crosswalks.
“We did qualify for some funding,” Mayor Danny Helgerson said. “It’s a little bit to work with for a couple things like that.”
“My personal opinion, and I don’t know what you guys think, but I’d like to see that just for the fact that the crosswalks are then marked clearly,” Helgerson said.
The color that had the most support from City Council members was red.
The road construction is expected to be done in four stages. The first stage consists of widening to keep traffic flowing. The second stage would be building the new northbound lanes. The third stage would be building the new southbound lanes. The fourth stage would consist of some clean up and curb things that had to be added at the end.
Discussion took place on the detour route, since the project is being done in stages.
“Southbound or eastbound will stay on Main street, northbound or westbound will go on Coon Prairie Road.” Melby said.
The detour routes will require improvements to handle the increased traffic and funding of those projects will need to planned and discussed at future meetings.
“The other option was to detour the whole entire project completely, beginning to end there’s no traffic that gets on Hwy. 14,” Steger said. “That’d be difficult for your downtown businesses, it’s also a long reroute distance for any of the regional traffic.”
Another progress meeting with WISDOT and KL Engineering will be held Wednesday, April 10 and a business coordination meeting Wednesday, April 24.
“In all reality there’s a lot reports and things we are pulling together,” Steger said. “So that we are ready in April to show the public what we’re proposing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.