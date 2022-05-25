Class of 2022: De Soto High School to hold graduation May 27

Graduation ceremonies for De Soto High School will be held in the De Soto Middle/High School new gymnasium, 615 Main St., De Soto, Friday, May 27, at 7 p.m.

Valedictorian is Tanner Pedretti and Salutatorian is Lilliana Milliren.

The guest speaker will be Mr. Cody Morrison.

The class colors are white and gold. The class motto is “We’re here for a good time, not a long time.” The class song is “Let Her Go” by Passenger. The class flower is a white rose.

Candidates for graduation are Daniel Edward Adkins, Loren Gene Bannister, Michelle Ann Berra, Joshua Gerald Boardman, Aiden Carl Brosinski, James Paul Dammon, Andrew John Degeler, Desiray Jean Fedler, Jenna Emily Gianoli, Avyn Elaine Holliday, Robert William Hunter, Madalen Lucille Jacobson, Haevyn Marie Kuhnke, Drake Kenneth Kumlin, Kiele Rebecca McDowell, Cameron Maxwell McKittrick, Lilliana Faye Milliren, Jennifer Ann Mitchell, McKenzie Jane Moser, Hunter James Obert, McKenna Ann Marie Obert, Valerie Eileen Osthoff, Emma Grace Overby, Dakotah Rose Pardo, Tanner Thomas Pedretti, Desirae Alice Steiber, Brock James Taylor, Camryn Nicole Venner, Trinity Marie Vento, Ngoy Lusanga Wa Kiluba, Gabriel Christopher Walz, Aubrionna Nyshel Wedwick, Nathan Victor Woodhouse.

De Soto Virtual Charter School: Alexis Marie Baker, Jillian Michelle Brown, Amber Sky Hrycenko.

