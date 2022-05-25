Class of 2022: Viroqua High School to hold graduation May 28

Viroqua High School will hold its graduation ceremonies at the Viroqua Area Schools football field (gymnasium if inclement weather), Saturday, May 28, at 1:30 p.m.
The class flower is baby’s breath. The class motto is “Together we have experienced life. Separately we will pursue our dreams. Forever our memories will remain.”
Viroqua High School graduates: Celia Lee Amrhein, Colton William Anderson, Jessica Mae Anderson, Alyssa Faith Arch, Evan Alan Bekkum, Alana Colleen Billington, Chloe Rose Billington, Corbett James Bramstedt, Kael David Brandt, Erika Rose Brendel, Miaya Marie Campbell, Lexi Marie Christianson, Braydon Troy Dahl, Ella Marie Dahl, Abagail Elizabeth Diehl, Kendall Bree Ekern, Benjamin Zachary Fergot, Jackson Fortney, Paul Joseph Gavin, Hadley Joseph Gilardi, Genesee Olive Goltz, Isabella May Graser, Madeline Grace Hamm, Austin Thomas Holmes, Lydia Janell Hooverson, Martha Elizabeth Kilen,
Abigail Charlotte Koch, Michael James Larry, Jiamin Li, Mackenzie Vera Lind, Vanessa Constance Lohr, Ayden Lee McDowell, Triston Alan NeCollins, Evan Noah Nichols, Kamden Kobe Oliver, Ashlee Ann Olson, Camille Avery Olson, Gavin Olaf Olson, Griffin Noah Olson, Spencer William-John Otto, Madelynne Sue Porter, Riley James Prinz, Hailey Marie Reinsvold Elijah Keegan Rogers, Kyle Isaac Ray Schultz, Gage Daniel Sisbach,
Bobby John Skaden-Stellner, Ethan Edward Solberg, Devin James Springborn, Mikayla Lynn Stackhouse-Chaumley, Taylor Danielle Stalsberg, Brody David Steele, Nicholas Logan Thelen, Maxwell Hamilton Thew, Brandon Lee Thompson, Erin Nina Torgerson, Jadyn Lee Tosca, Gracie Marie Wagemester, Linkin Timothy Whaley, Abigail Grace Wileman, Ashley Denise Williams, Austin Keith Winker, Ava Kate Zahm.
Laurel High School: Anneka Joy Cress, Joy Xiao Yun Hubbard, Benjamin Theodore Kane, Cammie Christine Leer, Ena Maeve Peterson, Sylvi Rose Shonka.
Better Futures High School: Natalie May Berg, Jayden Joseph Dustin, Elizabeth Christine Fox, Hayden James Gander, Kaden Eric Hauge, Carlos Hernandez Moreno, Konner Theodore Krause, Kalil Sky Krumenauer, Ethan Andrew Lubahn, Kiarra Renee McKittrick, Dana Nicole Ostrem, Mayling Chandee Sauer, Cheyenne Marie Thorgerson, Otto Reuben Voz.