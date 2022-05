Class of 2022: Westby Area High School to hold graduation May 28

Graduation ceremonies for Westby Area High School will be held at the Westby Area Norsemen Sports Complex, Saturday, May 28, at 11 a.m.

The class motto is “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”—Jane Goodall. The class flower is a White carnation with red tips. The class colors are red, black and silver. The class officers are President Brenda Berg, Vice President Evan Gluch, Secretary Molly Forgues and Treasurer Natalie Benish.