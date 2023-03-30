Clayton Weston and Maggie Berra have been selected January Viroqua Area Rotary Club Seniors of the Month.

Weston’s senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include ag processing, animal science, individual sports, yearbook, English IV, Construction II, video production, and Youth Teaching Youth home and auto.

In school he runs cross country, plays basketball and baseball, is on the trap team, and is a member of FFA and the National Honor Society.

Weston’s community activities include church, Legion baseball, and veterans’ flag setup and pickup at area cemeteries. In his spare time he likes sports, hunting and fishing.

He plans on attending Southwest Tech for the electrical power distribution program.

Weston is the son of Tom and Danelle Weston.

Berra’s classes this school year include medical terminology, Chemistry II, English IV, band, AP statistics, team sports, family living and construction.

In school she is involved in National Honor Society, is a class officer and serves as president of the FFA chapter. She also plays volleyball and softball.

Berra’s community activities include being a member of the Mississippi Steamers 4-H Club and working at Nelson Agri-Center. Her hobbies are hanging out with friends, hunting and being outside.

Berra’s future plans include attending Viterbo University in La Crosse to pursue a degree in nursing.

She is the daughter of Eddie and Kristin Berra.