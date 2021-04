Community park cleanup day will take place in Coon Valley Veterans Memorial Park Saturday, May 15, starting at 9 a.m.

Helpers are asked to bring gloves, rakes and shovels. Socially distancing or wearing of masks for that day will work.

The first baseball games on the rebuilt field will be Sunday, May 23, starting at noon with the Chaseburg-Coon Valley Blues playing ball. There will be three games that day, round robin type.