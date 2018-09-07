The Vernon County Emergency Operations Center will remain open for several more days with a limited staff.

Residents should continue to report damages of personal property to 608-637-5294.

There are cleanup kits, bottled water and water testing bottles available through the Vernon County Health Department. Water testing is free of charge to those in the areas affected by the recent flooding. The Health Department can be reached at 608-637-5290 or 608-637-5251.

