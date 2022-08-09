Cobalt Cottage is Viroqua's latest Historic Landmark designation

The Viroqua Historic Preservation Commission (VHPC) is pleased to announce the designation of the Cobalt Cottage, located at 216 S. Center Ave., Viroqua, as a Viroqua Historic Landmark. The Viroqua City Council approved the designation on May 10.

This cottage style home is significant because of its architecture and its history. There are very few cottage style homes in Viroqua and the exterior of the Cobalt Cottage has never been altered since Edmund and Marie Olson built it in 1932. The Olsons owned Getter Beverage, a beer distributorship, housed in a five-car garage behind the house. The garage was torn down some time ago, but the house has been saved.