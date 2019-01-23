A cold Sunday afternoon didn’t stop people from coming to Chaseburg for the 49th annual Chaseburg Community Snowtrailers’ Trail Days parade.

Sunny skies greeted spectators as the parade, which featured numerous local entries, stepped off at 1:30 p.m.

In addition to the parade, Trail Days included a poker run and live music Saturday, and a chicken-que served at the Village Hall Sunday, among other activities.

Vernon County Broadcaster reporter

