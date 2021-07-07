Collaboration key to mural project at De Soto Area Schools

Ducharme said her favorite part of the mural was the agriculture portion because she likes animals and the heritage of it.

Sandry said she was also enjoying painting the agriculture portion because of the shading of the eggs and the challenge of making them look three-dimensional. “Some of the edges have softer shading and some have harder shading.”

Thoeny, who has been one of the students working on the mural since the beginning, said the mural’s many colors spark her creativity.

Silas Buchner, who will be a freshman in the fall, said his two top favorite images he’s painted were the airplane, which he was currently working on, and the DNA structure. He also came up with a quadratic formula for the mural, but before committing it to paint, he sent it to his math teacher to make sure it was correct. “I was so close,” he said with a smile.

Meg Buchner said Brudos allowed students to choose the colors to use for the images they were painting. “We talked about continuity (of color) on the wall.”

For example, the green that’s used on the globe matches the Math 7 image and the green of the softball. “We used base colors that draw down the wall,” Meg Buchner said.