Collaboration key to mural project at De Soto Area Schools

De Soto middle and high school students are in the process of painting a mural on the retaining wall across the street from the school.
Before work began on the mural-in-progress, the 270-foot retaining wall had a mural on it which was a project of retired art teacher Tom Stingl and his advanced art students.
Carissa Brudos, who has been teaching middle and high school art at De Soto Area Schools since the fall of 2020, said creating a new mural for the wall was on her bucket list of things to do. She talked with Superintendent Linzi Gronning about the idea and went before the school board for approval of the design and images.
“We wanted to make sure not to offend anyone by painting over the other mural,” Brudos said.
Buros said Kelly Olson, Prairie View Elementary School principal, approached the school district to provide money to purchase paint for the project.
The mural project began June 15 and 16, when middle school students and Meg Buchner, elementary school art teacher, painted the background. (The gray that covered the old mural was paint and primer in one.) Buchner said she estimated it would take longer than two days for students to apply the base coat.
On June 21, Brudos’ friend, retired teacher Kevin Baird from Holmen, gridded the wall and Brudos sketched the design. Baird is also doing the lettering on the mural. On June 22, middle-schooler Brianna Thoeny put the first paint on one of the wall’s images. The students have been painting on and off since June 23. Some of the students came from Darrell Crandall’s “Summer on the River” class.
Images on the mural illustrate Pirate pride, education and community history. Education symbols include images representing agriculture, art, math, Spanish and science, among others. The design also includes symbols of Wisconsin, technology and the history of De Soto. When the mural is completed, each end will include the Pirates logo as capstones, and there will be a sunrise and sunset as part of the design. A pirate ship and water are also included.
Brudos said she selected simple images that would read well, incorporating De Soto history and the curriculum. “I wanted to show what happens in the school and community.”
There is a possibility, she said, that the history of why the village was named De Soto will be incorporated into the mural.
“I didn’t expect it to go so fast,” Brudos said on June 30, as middle school students painted under the morning sun. “It’s been great teamwork with the middle school students and Meg (Buchner).”
Brudos said her goal was to have the mural finished by the end of the school year; however, she expects it to be finished before then.
The wall at its highest point is 8 feet tall and at its lowest, just under 7 feet. The artists are using exterior wall paint that will cure to the wall.
Brudos said she has been putting images of the work on the school district’s Facebook page, and has been receiving positive feedback from the public. She said there was also positive feedback even when the wall just sported primer. And drivers have honked their horns as the artists worked.
Brudos said the middle-schoolers’ feedback has also been positive. “They’re excited and they get a lot done; they’re engaged to paint. It’s been good to see them wanting to be involved.”
Buchner agreed with Brudos, saying the students seem to enjoy what they’re doing. “They choose what they want to do.”
Brudos said the mural may or may not stay forever. “It may change later on; in 20 years it could look different.”
To add to the mural’s history, Brudos is having the students sign their names as a reminder of what they did. “I think that will be a good memory.”
“It’s been a great collaboration with the middle school students, ‘Summer on the River’, Kevin (Baird) helping and Meg,” Brudos said. “The English teacher even came to paint.”
She said incoming freshmen and high school students can earn community service hours by working on the mural. Brudos said the mural project is a way for students to do something for the school and give back.
Buchner said at least three middle school students have been coming to paint every day from 8 a.m. to noon. “A lot of them come and go, and really, really like it. They can look at it and say, ‘I did that.’ and ‘I did that.’”
On June 30, Taylor DuCharme, Jaycee Sandry and Brianna Thoeny, all of whom are entering seventh grade, were working on the agriculture portion of the mural.
Ducharme said her favorite part of the mural was the agriculture portion because she likes animals and the heritage of it.
Sandry said she was also enjoying painting the agriculture portion because of the shading of the eggs and the challenge of making them look three-dimensional. “Some of the edges have softer shading and some have harder shading.”
Thoeny, who has been one of the students working on the mural since the beginning, said the mural’s many colors spark her creativity.
Silas Buchner, who will be a freshman in the fall, said his two top favorite images he’s painted were the airplane, which he was currently working on, and the DNA structure. He also came up with a quadratic formula for the mural, but before committing it to paint, he sent it to his math teacher to make sure it was correct. “I was so close,” he said with a smile.
Meg Buchner said Brudos allowed students to choose the colors to use for the images they were painting. “We talked about continuity (of color) on the wall.”
For example, the green that’s used on the globe matches the Math 7 image and the green of the softball. “We used base colors that draw down the wall,” Meg Buchner said.
Brudos and Buchner were open to color suggestions from students, making sure they maintained continuity and flow. Originally, the plan was to have silhouettes of a gymnast and a wrestler in black. Buchner said Jaycee Sandry suggested painting one maroon and one gold.
“People are so happy to see something new after so many years,” Buchner said. “I’m so pleased Carissa let me collaborate. She has such a vision.”
Buchner has been shooting video of the mural project’s progress, starting with the custodial staff power washing the wall over three days. “There was a lot of prep work.” She’s also been taking photographs.
The videos and photos will eventually be put on the school district’s website so the public can see the progress and history of the mural project.
The summer school class, “Mural, Mural, on the Wall,” wrapped up July 2. Now high school students are filling in the details and other students are also helping.
