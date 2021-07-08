Commons Kids Story Circle starts in Viroqua

Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon, through August, local actors and Miss Laci from McIntosh Memorial Library will rotate mornings and read stories in the shady east yard of The Commons. The Commons is located at 401 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua.

Books are geared mainly to kindergarten to sixth grade but all ages and families are welcome. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an hour of entertainment with “Bartholomew and the Oobleck,” “Fish is Fish,” “Blueberries for Sal,” and many others.

In case of bad weather, the Story Circle will be cancelled. Donations are always appreciated at any event. Email programs@thecommonsviroqua.org with questions or comments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0