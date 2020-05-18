Community Car Cruise to drive by Viroqua, Westby nursing homes, assisted living facilities

A Community Car Cruise is being held for the residents of Westby and Viroqua nursing homes and assisted living facilities on Sunday, May 24, at 2 p.m.
The cruise, which starts at Norseland Nursing Home, 323 Black River Ave., Westby, will be escorted by local police and fire departments. The cruise route also includes Old Times in Westby, and Vernon Manor, Fair Haven, Bethel Home & Services, Maplewood Terrace, Bethel Oaks and Creamery Creek, all in Viroqua.
Thalia La Force, event and social media coordinator at Bethel Home & Services, said the car cruise was an idea that the life enrichment coordinators, activity directors and events coordinators from the local nursing homes had to help brighten a Sunday afternoon during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have been teaming up with weekly meetings to share ideas for activities and speak of each facilities’ obstacles we are facing during this difficult time,” La Force said. “We have been brainstorming positive ways to impact our residents, clients, family members and staff, during a time where it feels like negativity is bogging us down. We, as a group, have decided to continue our connection and collaboration long after COVID. We are serving a greater purpose here, and enriching the lives of or aging community is our main priority. It has been a blessing to have this great group working together.”
There is no need for anyone to register their cars to participate in the cruise.
“We do have participation from a local car club, and although the idea is that it’s a ‘Sunday cruise’ and would suggest that classic cars are participating, they are not required,” La Force said. “Folks can bring their minivans if they choose.”
La Force said cruise organizers recommend that families and friends stay in their vehicles and keep in mind that “we at the nursing homes are still practicing social distancing in order to protect our most vulnerable and precious community members.”
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
