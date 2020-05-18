Community Car Cruise to drive by Viroqua, Westby nursing homes, assisted living facilities

The cruise, which starts at Norseland Nursing Home, 323 Black River Ave., Westby, will be escorted by local police and fire departments. The cruise route also includes Old Times in Westby, and Vernon Manor, Fair Haven, Bethel Home & Services, Maplewood Terrace, Bethel Oaks and Creamery Creek, all in Viroqua.

Thalia La Force, event and social media coordinator at Bethel Home & Services, said the car cruise was an idea that the life enrichment coordinators, activity directors and events coordinators from the local nursing homes had to help brighten a Sunday afternoon during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been teaming up with weekly meetings to share ideas for activities and speak of each facilities’ obstacles we are facing during this difficult time,” La Force said. “We have been brainstorming positive ways to impact our residents, clients, family members and staff, during a time where it feels like negativity is bogging us down. We, as a group, have decided to continue our connection and collaboration long after COVID. We are serving a greater purpose here, and enriching the lives of or aging community is our main priority. It has been a blessing to have this great group working together.”