Community car cruise to drive by Westby, Viroqua nursing homes

A community car cruise for residents of Westby and Viroqua nursing homes and assisted living facilities returns for a second year, Sunday, May 30, at 2 p.m.

The cruise, which starts at Norseland Nursing Home, 323 Black River Ave., Westby, will be led by local law enforcement. The cruise route also includes Vernon Manor, Bethel Home & Services, Maplewood Terrace, Bethel Oaks and Creamery Creek, all in Viroqua.

Maps of the route in Westby and Viroqua are available on each facility’s Facebook page. Spotters will be available along the route to direct vehicles.

Thalia La Force, event and social media coordinator for Bethel Home and Services Foundation, said community car cruise organizers are hoping for classic cars, but anyone who wants to join is welcome.

“We are looking forward to another event to kick off summer and bring joy to the residents of local area nursing homes and assisted living facilities,” La Force said.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

