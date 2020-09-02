 Skip to main content
Community Car Cruise to entertain Viroqua, Westby residents living in nursing homes
Community Car Cruise to entertain Viroqua, Westby residents living in nursing homes

An end-of-the-summer Community Car Cruise will be held for the residents of Westby and Viroqua nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Sunday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m.

The cruise, which starts at Norseland Nursing Home, 323 Black River Ave., Westby, will be escorted by local law enforcement. The cruise route also includes Old Times in Westby, and Vernon Manor, Fair Haven, Bethel Home & Services, Maplewood Terrace, Bethel Oaks and Creamery Creek, all in Viroqua. Spotters will be available along the route to direct vehicles. Maps for the cruise are posted on all of the facilities’ Facebook pages.

This is the second Community Car Cruise organized by life enrichment coordinators, activity directors and events coordinators from the local nursing homes. The first cruise was held May 24

“The residents immensely enjoyed the last Community Car Cruise we had to kick off the summer, so we decided to try it again,” said Thalia LaForce, event and social media coordinator at Bethel Home & Services. “It was so heartwarming to see the community support for these folks who were just starting to deal with the effects of COVID during our last car cruise, so doing it again seemed like the only thing to do.”

La Force said classic cars are preferred, but anyone can join in the route. “We are honored and proud to have local law enforcement lead the way for the participants.”

The situation with COVID-19 hasn’t changed much since the Memorial Day weekend cruise.

“Those of us in charge of handling the activities for these residents have found more creative ways to engage and entertain them,” La Force said. “The activity directors, event coordinators and life enrichment specialists at all of the facilities still continue to meet weekly to brainstorm and collaborate on events like this car cruise.”

She said there have been other joint events and friendly competitions between facilities. “The residents love it and I think the community loves to see us working together.”

More information about the cruise can be found on the facilities’ Facebook pages, or by giving one of the participating facilities a call.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster.

