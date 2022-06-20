Community celebrates June Dairy Month at Readstown farm

A mild summer day drew people to the Dan and Lisa Chapin farm near Readstown, Saturday morning, for the Vernon County Dairy Breakfast.

It was the first time since 2019 the breakfast was held on a farm. The event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 and in 2021 it was a drive-through meal at Legacy Grill and Pub in Coon Valley.

When the program opened, Gale Klinkner, a member of the Vernon County Dairy Promotions committee and the District 21 representative on the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Board of Directors, said when the first dairy breakfast was held 50 years ago 100 people were served and this year organizers expected to serve 3,000 people.

Dan Chapin said he has been farming since 1990. “This is our third farm. It’s been a hard year because our shed burned down, so this is like a fourth one.”

Chapin said he hoped visitors to the farm would learn something and take the opportunity to see the bull calf that was born that morning. “It’s nice to have you here.”

Ashley Olson, another member of the dairy promotions committee, thanked the Chapins for being willing to host the dairy breakfast. As a thank-you, she presented the family with a tractor seat stool and a barn quilt square that hung above the pole shed door.

Olson also extended thank-yous to breakfast co-chairs Shawn Engh, Dale Torgerson and Mark Lepke for their work. “Many volunteers make this happen.”

Klinkner said it takes an entire community of volunteers to put on the breakfast and help with various odd jobs during the event.

Elizabeth Colburn was introduced as the 2022 Vernon County Dairy Youth Ambassador. Colburn, who will be a junior at Viroqua High School in the fall, is the daughter of Michael and Diane Colburn.

The June Dairy Month event also included horse-drawn wagon rides, children’s games, educational exhibits, a petting zoo and live music by Two of a Kind (Tim Bohnenkamp and Kevin Downing).

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

