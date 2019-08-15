The Vernon County Prevention Team consists of (from left) Jeana LeJeune, MA, LPC, CSW, Jessica Leinberger, MA, LPC-IT, SAC-IT, Paul Schmidt, MSW, LCSW, CSAC, ICS, Robin Hoseman, an educator currently in training at Viterbo in the Master of Science in Mental Health Counseling program, and Emma Hood, BSN. The core team members are all contracted employees of Schmidt Consulting, LLC located in Viroqua