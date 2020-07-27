Community COVID-19 testing event takes place in Viroqua today

The Vernon County Health Department, Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard are hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, located at 210 Fairgrounds Drive, Viroqua, on Monday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This community COVID-19 testing event is open to all Vernon County residents and those in our surrounding communities (age 5 and older) who are experiencing one or more symptoms of COVID-19 and for asymptomatic individuals per public health recommendation and or referral. No appointments will be taken for this test. Symptoms of COVID-19 can be mild and include:
- Fever;
- New loss of taste and/or smell;
- Cough;
- Nausea;
- Shortness of breath;
- Vomiting;
- Chills;
- Abdominal pain;
- Muscle aches/pain;
- Diarrhea;
- Headache;
- Fatigue;
- Sore throat;
- Runny nose.
Vehicles with more than one person in them are welcome to be tested. This is a drive-thru so everyone will remain in their vehicles at all times. You will be asked screening questions as you enter and the test will consist of a nasal swab. The test will then be sent to a state-approved lab.
The National Guard and Vernon County Health Department staff are planning for the maximum number of tests (450) to be utilized and available at the testing site. If more than this amount of testing is needed, another day and time will be scheduled for further testing. There is no cost to participate.
The Vernon County Health Department staff will follow-up on results of the testing three to five days post the event. The National Guard will be notifying individuals that have a negative result and the Health Department will be following up on lab confirmed positive results.
If there are questions, please feel free to call the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251.
