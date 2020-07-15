Community COVID-19 testing event to be held in Viroqua July 28

The Vernon County Health Department, Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard are hosting another free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, located at 29 Fairgrounds Drive, Viroqua, Tuesday, July 28, from 10 am. to 6 p.m. The first community testing event was held Tuesday, July 7.
This community COVID-19 testing event is open to all Vernon County residents and those in the surrounding communities (age 5 and older) who are experiencing one or more symptoms of COVID-19 and for asymptomatic individuals per public health recommendation and or referral. No appointments will be taken for this test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can be mild and include:
- Fever;
- New loss of taste and/or smell;
- Cough;
- Nausea;
- Shortness of breath;
- Vomiting;
- Chills;
- Abdominal pain;
- Muscle aches/pain;
- Diarrhea;
- Headache;
- Fatigue;
- Sore throat;
- Runny nose.
Vehicles with more than one person in them are welcome to be tested. This is a drive-thru, so everyone will remain in their vehicles at all times. You will be asked screening questions as you enter and the test will consist of a nasal swab. The test will then be sent to a state approved lab.
The National Guard and Vernon County Health Department staff are planning for the maximum number of tests (450) to be utilized and available at the testing site. If more than this amount of testing is needed, another day and time will be scheduled for further testing. There is no cost to participate.
The Vernon County Health Department staff will follow up on results of the testing three to five days post the event. The National Guard will be notifying individuals that have a negative result and the Health Department will be following up on lab confirmed positive results.
If there are questions, please feel free to call the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251.
