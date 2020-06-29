Community COVID-19 testing event to be held in Viroqua July 7

The Vernon County Health Department, Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard are hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, 29 Fairgrounds Drive, Viroqua, Tuesday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This community COVID-19 testing event is open to all Vernon County residents and those in our surrounding communities (age 5 and older) who are experiencing one or more symptoms of COVID-19 and for asymptomatic individuals per public health recommendations. No appointments will be taken for this test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can be mild and include:
- Fever;
- New loss of taste and/or smell;
- Cough;
- Nausea;
- Shortness of breath;
- Vomiting;
- Chills;
- Abdominal pain;
- Muscle aches/pain;
- Diarrhea;
- Headache;
- Fatigue;
- Sore throat;
- Runny nose.
Vehicles with more than one person in them are welcome to be tested. This is a drive-thru, so everyone will remain in their vehicles at all times. You will be asked screening questions as you enter and the test will consist of a nasal swab. The test will then be sent to a state-approved lab.
The National Guard and Vernon County Health Department staff are planning for the maximum number of tests (400) to be utilized and available at the testing site. If more than this amount of testing is needed, another day and time will be scheduled for further testing. There is no cost to participate.
The Vernon County Health Department staff will follow-up on results of all testing three to five days days after the event.
If there are questions, please feel free to call the Vernon County Health Department at 608-637-5251.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.