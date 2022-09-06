Community leaders support Viroqua library story time program; next guest reader is Sept. 7

Story time at McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will continue to have an added element during the fall of 2022, as it will feature numerous guest readers.

The library began featuring community leaders reading books in June, 2022 as part of the weekly program. Due to popularity the program has been extended through the end of the year. The community members read up to three books per program. Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon leads the participants in songs and activities.

The guest readers for September are:

9/7 Brandon Larson Vernon County Emergency Management Director

9/14 Christina Dollhausen Vernon County Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator

9/21 Emery Bork Vernon County Senior 4-H Program Educator

9/28 David Hough Freelance book editor

The guest readers for October are:

10/5 Angie Lawrence President of the Viroqua Area School Board

10/12 Lisa Henner Treasurer of the Driftless Writing Center Board

10/19 Niki Steele President of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Board

10/26 Emily Rozeske Director of the Driftless Humane Society

The guest readers for November are:

11/2 Chad Buros Chief of the Viroqua Fire Department

11/9 Rick Niedfeldt Chief of the Viroqua Police Department

11/16 Tim Hundt Journalist

11/23 Ashley Keenan WVRQ News Director

1/30 Angie Cina Editor of the Vernon County Times

The guest readers for December are:

12/7 Lori Polhamus Clerk for the City of Viroqua

12/14 Terry O’Connor WDRT Membership & Operations Coordinator

12/21 Sheena Louise Cook-Fuglsang FoodWIse Nutrition Coordinator

12/28 Cari Redington Vernon County Administrator

Story time is held on Wednesday mornings from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library. For more information, contact Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon at 608-637-7151, extension 5.